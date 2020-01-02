Services
Carnes Funeral Home
3100 Gulf Fwy
Texas City, TX 77591
(409) 986-9900
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
Texas City, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert Lee Cemetery
Barry Lee Clark


1959 - 2020
Barry Lee Clark Obituary
Barry Lee Clark

Barry Lee Clark (aka Big Bear, Papa Bear, and Daddy Bear) went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday December 26th, 2019 - one day shy of his 60th Birthday.

He is survived by his children Katelyn Shaver of Katy Texas and Lee Clark of Deer Park Texas, his mother and stepfather Carolyn and Frank Casey of Robert Lee, sister, Becky and Jim Clendennen of Robert Lee, TX, brother, Brett and Andrea Clark of Rankin, TX. Nephews, Dustin Mehaffey of Austin, TX, Taylor Clendennen of Austin, TX. Nieces, Micah (Clayton) Hawkins of Wink, Nikki (Tim) Indalsingh of Ft. Worth. Jennifer Clark of Rankin, TX and Madison Clark of Lubbock, TX. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Clark and grandparents, V. M. & Emma Lee Box and Glenn & Elizabeth Clark.

Barry was born on December 27th, 1959 in San Angelo, Texas. He attended elementary schools in San Angelo and Robert Lee, Texas. He graduated from Robert Lee High School in 1978.

Barry began his career in the oil fields of West Texas as a roustabout and hand on a pulling unit before getting hired by Union Texas Petroleum. Barry transferred to Eastland for a short time before moving to the Houston area. He worked for Shell and then went on to work as a Technician for TASC at Exxon Mobile. Throughout his career Barry attended college courses and was just 3-4 hours shy of an Engineering degree.

Barry was a fierce father, friend, and sibling. He would go to great lengths to support those he loved. He preferred to root for the underdog (lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan) and always could be counted on to be there for those he loved.

He was quick to laugh and shared a unique sense of humor with his friends and family. Most would say Barry lived life on his own terms.

Barry's Memorial Service was held in Texas City, TX on January 2, 2020. Graveside Service will be at Robert Lee Cemetery on January 3, 2019 at 10AM
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
