Beda Gonzales
San Angelo - Beda Pedroza Gonzales, 90yrs, went to be with the Lord in her home on March 27, 2020.
She was born in Eola, TX and lived her adult life here in San Angelo. She was a member of Centro Cristiano Emanuel Church for many years.
Mama was the family prayer warrior and she will be missed by so many who loved and cherished her.
She has joined her son Carlos, daughter Diane (unborn child), parents Genaro and Mercedes Pedroza, and brother Felix Pedroza.
She is survived by her daughter Delia and husband Roy, son Arthur and wife Emma, son Ruben and wife Dina, grandchildren Tonya Francois (Frisco, TX), Carlos Gonzales (California), Sarah Gonzales (Oregon), Bryan Gonzales (Dallas), Erica Gonzales, Adriana Gonzales Gamez, Genaro Gonzales and step-grandchildren Julie Bravo, Miguel Bravo, Melissa Miranda and Freddie Mendez (Denton) and sisters Pascuala Gamez (Irving), Amelia Perez and Isabel Pedroza and brothers Mike Pedroza (Louisiana) and Joe Pedroza (Ft.Worth).
The family gives many thanks to Hospice of St. Gabriel's, especially her nurse Traci and the aides that attended her. A special thank you to her longtime caregiver and friend, Gloria.
Due to the world we live in today, the family has elected cremation and memorial services at a later date.
We love you, mama.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020