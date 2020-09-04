Ben E. McCulloch
San Angelo - After a 15-year battle with cancer, Ben E. McCulloch of San Angelo, TX went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 78 on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1941 to H.E. and EvaLee McCulloch.
Ben is a member of San Angelo Central High School's class of 1960, and with great pride, graduated from Texas A&M University as a member of the Corp of Cadets in 1964. While enrolled at A&M, he married the love of his life, Ann Ducote on June 30, 1962. Upon graduation, he was immediately inducted as an Officer into the United States Army where he graduated flight school in July of 1966 and served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Upon leaving the Army, he pursued his life in San Angelo with wife Ann and two children. Ben owned and ran Overhead Door Company with his wife Ann until moving to Millersview, TX in 1982 to manage the family ranch until 2020.
Ben served as a volunteer for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo from 1970 to 2020 and following in the footsteps of his father, served as the President of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association in 1999 and 2000. Ben also served on the Millersview-Doole Water Board for many years.
He was preceded in death by parents H.E. and Eva Lee McCulloch and sister Anne Tyler.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Ann McCulloch, daughter EvaLee McCulloch, son Ben McCulloch II and wife Heather. Granddaughters Blake, Brittany, Macy and husband Wes and daughter Ruby, Addye and husband Justin, Morgan, and husband Jace, Hallie, and LexiAnn. Extended family, Jacob and Lacey Crumpton, and children, Landrye, Allye, and Chisholm; as well as Kristin and Michael Fida and children Camden, Braxson, and Anderson Lee.
A visitation will be held 4:00pm- 6:00pm, Monday, September 7, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo with Military burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo, Debbie McWhorter, R.N., Maria Espinoza, and Brandy Riley for their love and attention to his care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of San Angelo.
