Benedict Walter Hoelscher
Ballinger - Benedict Walter Hoelscher, "a friend to everyone", has been called by the heavens to walk by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July, 8, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Benedict was born to Walter Andrew and Mary Knoff Hoelscher on January 30, 1945 in Olfen, Texas.
He was the tenth of eleven children. He was raised and went to school in Olfen and in 1963 he graduated from High School in Rowena, Texas. His grandparents came to the Olfen area by wagon train in 1901. He was very proud of his country. After six years of service, he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant from the Army National Guard. Benedict was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Ballinger where he served as past-president of Parish Council, performed as Santa Claus during a Christmas program, served as vice-president of the local branch of Catholic Life Insurance, belonged to the Ballinger Volunteer Fire Department, and served 20 years in the American Legion. He farmed and ranched 50 plus years, owned and operated Hilltop Dairy for 12 years and Hoelscher Liquor, a package store, for 11 years. He was very interested in genealogy and enjoyed attending family reunions. He was very proud of his Hoelscher family name and proudly displayed The Hoelscher Family Book of Texas in his home.
Benedict was a man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, and Friend to many. He was no stranger to helping anyone in need, He set out to be inspiring to others and never turned his back on anyone. He had the loudest laugh in the room and was the most joyful of the crowd. Benedict will be missed along with his contagious smile that filed the room with grace. He enjoyed the dances in Rowena, Olfen, and Wall, especially the wedding dances, where he met the love of his life Cheryl J. Orsak. They were married on April 27, 1968 and have spent 52 years together.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, Eric Brandon, who died after a courageous battle with melanoma brain cancer, his brothers; Weldon and Jerome, and his sister, Joyce Ann.
Benedict's memory is to be cherished by his wife, Cheryl, his son, Dwayne Charles and wife Stephanie, daughter-in-law Christie Hoelscher, his 5 grandchildren; Michael Ray, Devon Michael (wife Hannah), Hunter Cassaday, Tristen Hoelscher, and R J Odom, his 3 great grandchildren; Laureena, Micheal Ray, Jr. and Frankie, his brothers; Clarence James Hoelscher (wife Carolyn), Frances Joseph Hoelscher, Leroy Allen Hoelscher (wife Valeria), and Leon Rudolph Hoelscher (wife Dorothy "Dot"), his sisters; Grace Josephine Beach (husband Bernard), Marilyn Emma Midkiff, Patricia Rose Kvapil (husband Stanley), brothers-in-law; Johnny Matt Bailey (wife Carol) and Donald Roy Brosig (wife Billie), nieces, nephews, friends and their families.
There have been so many people who have touched his life along the way. Each of those holds a special place in our hearts. The family would like to thank the dear clergy, Father Yesuratnam Mulakaleti and the church staff of Saint Mary's Catholic Church. The Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Houston MD Anderson Cancer Center and San Angelo Shannon Memorial Hospital. All those who ministered to Benedict in his home and a special thanks to the Nurses and staff of Ballinger Home Health and Hospice who treated him with dignity and respect and provided much needed comfort. The countless friends who brought food, sent flowers, messages of comfort, and those who did so much to hold us up during this special time. The family would like to thank the director and staff of Lange Funeral Home for all their help in planning Benedict's services. May God bless you, Larry, Ryan, and Gillian Lange.
A private family rosary will be held for Benedict, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the Chapel at Lange Funeral Home and a graveside service will follow on Monday at 9:00 am at Saint Boniface Cemetery in Olfen, Texas with Father Yesu Mulakaleti presiding. At the request of the family, face coverings must be worn for attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research, PO Box 4464, Houston, Texas 77210, Saint Boniface (Olfen) Cemetery fund, 1118 CR 234, Rowena, Texas 76875, mass donations in memory of Benedict, or a charity of your choice
, He was generous to many.
Pallbearers are Doug Hoelscher, Greg Beach, Clinton Bailey, Mike Brosig, David Brosig, Warren Hoelscher, Brian Hoelscher, and Mark Hart. Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Smetana, Randy Byrd, Billy Don Lowe, and Paul Minzenmayer.