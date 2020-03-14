|
Benina Almaras Luna
San Angelo - On Friday, March 13, 2020 our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Benina Almaras Luna, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born on May 1, 1938 in Poteet, Texas to Cleofas and Candelaria Almaras. On July 10, 1956, mother married her beloved soul mate, Reverend Rudolph Luna in Crosbyton, Texas. From that time forward, she put all of her efforts into nurturing her family and doing the work of the Lord. Benina was not only the Pastor's wife, with all of the duties thereof, but also the Sectional Women's ministry leader and a devoted mother to all. She was a Sunday School & Children's Church teacher. She volunteered at nursing homes in Levelland, Texas and the Good Will Mission, teaching the gospel, handing out clothes and food from the Food Pantry in Wichita Falls, Texas. She made home and hospital visits making sure she the plan of salvation was heard she had a Servant's Heart. She always tried to see others through God's eyes. To help further her ministry, she graduated from the Elim Assembly of God Bible Institute in 1982.
Benina's hobbies included her Prayer Ministry, preaching the Gospel, singing and, on another note, shopping and gardening.
Mother was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Luis Almaras, Margarito Almaras, Pedro Almaras, Cleofas Almaras; sisters, Isidra Rendon, Elvira Torres, Luisa Barton, Leonarda Garcia and 2 in laws Gilbert Luna and Roy Luna.
She is survived by her husband, Reverend Rudolph Luna; children, Gevena Charles, Wolfforth, Tx., Abel Darlene Luna, San Angelo, Tx., Larry and Rebecca Jacques, San Angelo, Tx., Samuel and Angelica Luna, San Antonio, Tx. And Fernando and Lydia Lopez, San Angelo, Tx. She also was loved by 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, plus 8 in laws and 76 nephews and nieces.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home. A service of tribute and remembrance will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00pm with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020