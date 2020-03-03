|
Benito Escobedo Sr.
San Angelo - Benito Escobedo Sr., 70 of San Angelo, Tx, went to be with the Lord March 1, 2020. He was born in Coleman, Tx on January 24, 1950 to Camilo and Ellena Escobedo. Ben was self employed as a carpenter for over 50 years. He built his home where he raised his family and where he passed away in. Ben married the love of his life Linda Escobedo on January 21, 1985. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing poker with friends and family, golf, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a member of Pan American Golf Assoc. of San Angelo for 10 years. Ben never met a stranger and he was always a phone call away from anyone who needed him, he was OUR superman. Ben is Preceded in death by his parents Camilo & Ellena Escobedo, Sisters Sylvia Evridge and Beatrice Torres. He is survived by his wife Linda Escobedo. His children Benito Escobedo Jr. & wife Mary Ann, Cecilia Alvarado, Camille Duarte & husband Martin, David Samaniego & wife Lorena, Lilly Samaniego, and Michael Samaniego. Grandchildren Eric Samaniego & wife Kara, MJ Samaniego, Dayanara & Clarissa Rueda, Sylvia'lena & Andrea Duarte, Benito Escobedo III, Ezequio, Rosendo, Valeria & Lexi Escobedo, Julia & Andy Pedroza, & Yesenia Cappachino. And also 7 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, and many deeply loved family and friends. Viewing will be held at 7:00 pm, March 5th and Funeral Service at 10:00 am March 6th both at Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020