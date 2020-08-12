Benito Rodrigues Cuellar
San Angelo - Benito Rodrigues Cuellar, 79, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, in San Angelo.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Cuellar was born May 3, 1941, in San Bernardino, California. He has been a resident of San Angelo for over 25 years. He was an electrician by trade for 30 years. Benito was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching Tiger Woods. He loved traveling to various casinos in the Oklahoma area with his dear friend Olivia Arispe. Benito played the guitar and liked to sing Spanish love songs in his younger days. Although he was considered a loner he enjoyed visiting with his friend and discussing current events.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Cuellar, and Benito Cuellar; three brothers, Mario Cuellar, Dan Cuellar, and Les Cuellar; five granddaughters, Cassandra, Cyrena, Clarizza, Candy, and Crystal; and a very special friend, Olivia Arispe.
