1/1
Benito Rodrigues Cuellar
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benito Rodrigues Cuellar

San Angelo - Benito Rodrigues Cuellar, 79, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, in San Angelo.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Cuellar was born May 3, 1941, in San Bernardino, California. He has been a resident of San Angelo for over 25 years. He was an electrician by trade for 30 years. Benito was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching Tiger Woods. He loved traveling to various casinos in the Oklahoma area with his dear friend Olivia Arispe. Benito played the guitar and liked to sing Spanish love songs in his younger days. Although he was considered a loner he enjoyed visiting with his friend and discussing current events.

Survivors include two sons, Jerry Cuellar, and Benito Cuellar; three brothers, Mario Cuellar, Dan Cuellar, and Les Cuellar; five granddaughters, Cassandra, Cyrena, Clarizza, Candy, and Crystal; and a very special friend, Olivia Arispe.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved