1/1
Benjamin Carl Watkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Carl Watkins

San Angelo, TX - Carl was born September 23, 1956 in Abilene, Texas to NR and Xenna Watkins. He went to join his parents in Heaven at the age of 64. Carl grew up on El Paso, Texas with his five siblings, John, Paul, Sam, Jean, and Sarah. Him and his wife Joanne, of 45 years, moved to Ralls, Texas to start their family of two sons, Charles Glenn and Michael Paul. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Dekota Nichole and Benjamin Lawrence and two great-grandchildren Alaskah Nichole and Braden Benjamin.

While working for the city of Ralls as Director of public works, he also attended Texas A&M fire school. Carl retired with 29 years at the city.

A few of the many things he enjoyed was fishing, hunting, gunsmithing and motorcycles. He and his family were members of Lubbock Trail Riders for many years. The Church family at Grace Temple in San Angelo was his second home. Although we did not get to keep him here on Earth with us for very long, his humorous and loving personality will be in our hearts forever.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Grace Temple Baptist Church located at 105 Guthrie St. in San Angelo, Texas. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved