Benjamin Carl Watkins
San Angelo, TX - Carl was born September 23, 1956 in Abilene, Texas to NR and Xenna Watkins. He went to join his parents in Heaven at the age of 64. Carl grew up on El Paso, Texas with his five siblings, John, Paul, Sam, Jean, and Sarah. Him and his wife Joanne, of 45 years, moved to Ralls, Texas to start their family of two sons, Charles Glenn and Michael Paul. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Dekota Nichole and Benjamin Lawrence and two great-grandchildren Alaskah Nichole and Braden Benjamin.
While working for the city of Ralls as Director of public works, he also attended Texas A&M fire school. Carl retired with 29 years at the city.
A few of the many things he enjoyed was fishing, hunting, gunsmithing and motorcycles. He and his family were members of Lubbock Trail Riders for many years. The Church family at Grace Temple in San Angelo was his second home. Although we did not get to keep him here on Earth with us for very long, his humorous and loving personality will be in our hearts forever.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Grace Temple Baptist Church located at 105 Guthrie St. in San Angelo, Texas. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
