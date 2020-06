Bennie Jean Rucker HarrisSan Angelo - Bennie Jean Rucker Harris, 89, of San Angelo, passed away on Wednesday's June 23, 2020. She was born on 10-16-1930 in Camp Springs, TX. Parents were Chester & Eunice Rucker. Bennie attended San Angelo High School. She was a Real Estate Broker for many years and was honored to help her clients. Bennie married Lawrence Lee Harris on September 2, 1949 and had 4 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, one son, 2 grandsons. Bennie is survived by her husband Lawrence, Children Bobbie (Scooter) Foreman, Mike (Michelle) Harris, Lawrence Jr., 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one on the way. Private gravesite services (due to COVID). In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity . Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com