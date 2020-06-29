Bennie Jean Rucker Harris
San Angelo - Bennie Jean Rucker Harris, 89, of San Angelo, passed away on Wednesday's June 23, 2020. She was born on 10-16-1930 in Camp Springs, TX. Parents were Chester & Eunice Rucker. Bennie attended San Angelo High School. She was a Real Estate Broker for many years and was honored to help her clients. Bennie married Lawrence Lee Harris on September 2, 1949 and had 4 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, one son, 2 grandsons. Bennie is survived by her husband Lawrence, Children Bobbie (Scooter) Foreman, Mike (Michelle) Harris, Lawrence Jr., 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one on the way. Private gravesite services (due to COVID). In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.