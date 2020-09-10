1/1
Bennie Jo Perryman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Jo Perryman

San Angelo - Bennie Jo Perryman, 88, "Mother Perryman" received her wings and took flight Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a family visitation from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be available to view via Mrs. Bennie Perryman's obituary link on www.robertmassie.com.

Mrs. Bennie Perryman was born November 12, 1931 in Luling to the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Francis Hodge. Bennie was the second oldest of five children. She attended public school in Sonora and Big Lake. Bennie was fondly called "Meg-Maw", she touched so many lives with her warm smile and, most of all her love for the Lord. Bennie confessed in Christ at a very early age and, she never wavered. She united with San Angelo Greater I.M.E Church in 1991 under the leadership of the late Rev. Q.H. Blackmon, and then Rev. Joseph Suiters. Bennie loved her church and church family where she proudly served on the Pastor's aide, and kitchen ministry with her warm smile she welcomed you in as head usher. She worked diligently with Missions Society and Stewardess Society. Bennies motto "was to do things decent and in order." Mama never got tired, and loved what she did.

Mother Perryman leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Martha P. Crawford, Helen P. Williams, Glenda Rose and husband Billy all of San Angelo, Karen Williams and husband Derwin of Austin and Debra Franklin of Jacksonville, Florida; three sons, Chief Thomi Perryman of Los Angeles, California, Thomas Perryman of San Angelo and Ottway Perryman and wife Patricia of Donna; a sister, Mary Bradley Owens of San Diego, California; ten grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a cousin who she considered a brother, Henry A. Hawkins of Seguin; two very special friends, Mrs. Ophelia Bargley and Mrs. Betty Charlesworth; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Willie James Perryman, Jr., and Henry Lee Perryman; three sisters, Mrs. Louisiana House, Mrs. Bertha Spears, and Mrs. Glenn D. Collins.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Burial
Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved