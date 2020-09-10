Bennie Jo Perryman
San Angelo - Bennie Jo Perryman, 88, "Mother Perryman" received her wings and took flight Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a family visitation from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bennie Perryman was born November 12, 1931 in Luling to the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Francis Hodge. Bennie was the second oldest of five children. She attended public school in Sonora and Big Lake. Bennie was fondly called "Meg-Maw", she touched so many lives with her warm smile and, most of all her love for the Lord. Bennie confessed in Christ at a very early age and, she never wavered. She united with San Angelo Greater I.M.E Church in 1991 under the leadership of the late Rev. Q.H. Blackmon, and then Rev. Joseph Suiters. Bennie loved her church and church family where she proudly served on the Pastor's aide, and kitchen ministry with her warm smile she welcomed you in as head usher. She worked diligently with Missions Society and Stewardess Society. Bennies motto "was to do things decent and in order." Mama never got tired, and loved what she did.
Mother Perryman leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Martha P. Crawford, Helen P. Williams, Glenda Rose and husband Billy all of San Angelo, Karen Williams and husband Derwin of Austin and Debra Franklin of Jacksonville, Florida; three sons, Chief Thomi Perryman of Los Angeles, California, Thomas Perryman of San Angelo and Ottway Perryman and wife Patricia of Donna; a sister, Mary Bradley Owens of San Diego, California; ten grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a cousin who she considered a brother, Henry A. Hawkins of Seguin; two very special friends, Mrs. Ophelia Bargley and Mrs. Betty Charlesworth; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Bennie was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Willie James Perryman, Jr., and Henry Lee Perryman; three sisters, Mrs. Louisiana House, Mrs. Bertha Spears, and Mrs. Glenn D. Collins.
