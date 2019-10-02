|
|
Bennie "Moose" Thomason
Grape Creek - Bennie "Moose" Thomason passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 75. At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Bennie was born on November 16, 1943, in San Angelo, Texas to Ellen and Bennie Willard. Bennie was a paint contractor in San Angelo for many years. In his spare time, you could find him out hunting and fishing with his friends.
Bennie is survived by his wife, Donna Thomason; his son, Kenny Thomason; granddaughter, Kami Ascol; grandson, Jered Thomason; great-granddaughter, Lorali Ascol; his mother, Ellen Thomason; sisters, Desdie Smith of New York, Anna Knoop of Katy, Texas; Cindy Kerby of Big Spring, Texas and Jackie of Waco, Texas; brother in law, Mike McIlvain Gordon Roberts; sister in law, Lois Cornell & Barbara McIlvain all from San Angelo along with all the nieces and nephews-to many to count but he loved them all. Bennie is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends, his hunting and fishing buddy's Michael Box, Bryon McBurnie and Buster Kennedy.
My special thanks to my dear friend Darlene Norwood if it hadn't been for you I wouldn't have had 48 years of LOVE LIFE & LAUGHTER with Moose.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 2, 2019