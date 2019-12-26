Resources
San Angelo - Benny Wayne Jenkins "Papa B", age 62, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23rd 2019. He was born in Riverside, California on November 28th, 1957 to Benny "Papa" and Terry "Gran" Jenkins. Benny graduated from Central High School. He married Sandra E. Kidder on April 13th, 2012. Papa B lived for and loved dearly his wife Sandy, his children and his grandchildren with all his heart. There wasn't a person he wouldn't help when called upon. He was a one-of-a kind man who brought love and happiness to everyone around him. He enjoyed hunting for arrowheads, fishing with the kids and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Sandy Jenkins, his son Justin Jenkins & wife Skylar, his daughters Stephanie Sherwood, Kacey Dennis & husband Randy, his grandchildren Cash Visney, Autumn Jenkins, Jaxson Jenkins, Rocky Dennis, Makaila Ordiway, Logan Ordiway, and his siblings David Jenkins, Ronnie Jenkins, Deborah Weatherford & husband Russ, Denise Chesnut & husband Jeff. Papa B was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A memorial service and reception will be held at the Lake Nasworthy Boat Club on Friday, December 27th 2019 at 3 PM.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
