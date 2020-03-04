Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Bernard Charles Hirt


1932 - 2020
Bernard Charles Hirt Obituary
Bernard Charles Hirt

Wall - Wall, TX - Bernard Charles Hirt, age 88, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord and Savior on March 2, 2020. Bernard was born on February 21, 1932 in Ballinger, Texas. He graduated from San Angelo Central. Bernard married the love of his life, Jeanette Droll, and they were married on September 26, 1954.

Bernard is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Diane Kadlacek (Steven), sons Bruce (Kelley), Mitchell (Stacy), and Mark (Odelia). Bernard is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alma, siblings Sidney, Daniel, Jeanette, and one son Guy.

Bernard set off to serve his country in the Korean War for the United States Army from April 1953 to July 1954.

A vigil service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Church with Monsignor Larry Droll and Rev. Joseph Choutapalli as celebrants. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to . The family would like to thank the staff at St. Gabriel's Hospice & Palliative care, and a special thanks to Brad.

Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
