Bernice Merlene Fuchs, 93, peacefully passed away Saturday February 29th surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 2, 1926 in Orange Grove, TX to Leo and Sophie (Boehm) Halfmann. She married Kenneth F. Fuchs on January 31, 1948 in Rowena. They built their life and family in Rowena. She took great pride in raising their six children with devout Cathiolic values and teaching them to always do what is right and to work hard. She loved being a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Bernice served as District Deputy for the Catholic Daughters for many years as well as other local offices. As a member of Christian Mothers at St. Joseph she made batisimal gowns for the many babies.
Being an expert seamstress, she made everthing from wedding gowns to baby clothes and many beautiful quilts. Her talent lead her to teach sewing at St. Joseph Catholic School for several years. She even substituted as principal when needed.
Family was her greatest passion but coming in a close second was deer hunting. She took great pride in holding the family record of shooting the biggest buck, which she hung proudly on her wall even at Ballinger Health Care & Rehab. She loved it that everyone had to check out her big buck, shot in 1978.
Being the "Best MaMaw Ever" to her nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren brought true joy to her heart. She loved loving them, teaching them how to chop cotton, bottle babie calves, sew, cook, gun safety, and spray johnson grass, just to name a few.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, their son, Kevin Fuchs; and
daughter, Glenda Fuchs Powell. As well as brothers, Lee Allen and Alton Halfmann.
She is survived by two daughters, Maryetta Schmiedekamp and husband, Elvis and Donna Hawes and husband, Jim all of Boerne; two sons, Douglas Fuchs and wife, Robbie of Ballinger and Roger Fuchs and wife, Sharon of Rowena; her grandchildren, Corey Schmiedekamp and wife, Jennifer, Jodey Schmiedekamp, Monya Tracy and husband, Chae, James Hawes, D.J. Fuchs and wife, Christy, Derrick Fuchs and wife, Ashlee, Erica Miller and husband, Adam, Zach Fuchs, and Tyler Fuchs ; great grandchildren, Sherry and Brodie Schmiedekamp, Hailey and Ashleigh Schmiedekamp, Sarys, Ceily and Caston Tracy, Tristan, Scarlett, Josephine, Augustus, and Otto Fuchs, and Camden Miller.
She is also survived by sisters, Charlene Matthiesen and husband, Arnold, JoAnn Halfmann and husband, Leon, brother, Delbert Halfmann and wife, Betty Jean, sister in laws Joan Fuchs & Annalene Hoelscher, & brother in law J.B Fuchs and wife Ethel. As well as many dear nieces and nephews.
A Rosary/Wake service for Bernice will be held at 7:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday at St. Joseph with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla celebrating followed by burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Hardwicke and all the staff at Ballinger Health Care and Rehab for the outstanding and loving care given to their Mom.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020