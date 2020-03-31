|
|
Bernie Lee Howell McCarty passed from this mortal life on Friday, March 27 at 1:30 a.m. at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas. She is now with her Savior, singing in perfect harmony with the angels.
Bernie was born June 1, 1932, near Tennyson, Texas to Isaac Nicholson Howell and Anna Mae Brown Howell. As a girl, she picked cotton and tended livestock on the family farm, attended Tennyson School where lunchtime included climbing Mt Margaret. Bernie attended Bronte High School, then Beauty College in Lubbock. She met Autry Duane "A.D." McCarty, a friend of her brother's, in Tennyson and they married in the Baptist Church there on December 19, 1954. A beautician by training and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Bernie held many jobs through the years: hairdresser, photo re-toucher, cook, accountant's assistant, Pastor's wife, Meals On Wheels Coordinator at Tennyson Community Center and jewelry-maker among others, but throughout her life, she was a caregiver. As a young girl, she performed caregiver duties for her grandmother. As a young wife, as relatives required it, she welcomed them into her home to live. As her mother entered Bronte Nursing Home, she worked there as a nurse's aide. As her husband's eyesight left him, she became his chauffeur and assistant. When he became ill, she nursed him until his passing in 1990, from cancer, in the house they built together near Mt Margaret. She loved needlework, crochet, beading, and quilting. She loved playing card games and dominoes and visiting. She had an infectious laugh. Even as her body continued to fail her, her mind was quick and she loved a good laugh. She also loved singing the old hymns and reading scripture. Bernie was a devoted member of the Primitive Baptist Church and served as Pastor's wife in churches in San Angelo and Eldorado, Texas.
Bernie was preceded in death by her parents Isaac N and Anna Mae Howell, her husband Elder A. D. McCarty and her brothers: Joseph Asa "J.A." Howell and Woody Howell. She is survived by her four children: Zena (Gary) Paice, Perry Joseph "Joe" McCarty, Ollie (David) Whitaker, and Sallie (Rodney) Neely; grandchildren: Jennifer (Chancey) Crozier, Michael McCarty, Chelsea (John Ferrick) Paice, Justin (Ashley Adler) Paice, Larissa Neely, and Matthew Neely; great-grandchildren: Kylie And Zander Beavers, Abigail and Lillian McCarty, and Zelda, Fletcher, and Quinn Ferrick; sister-in-law, Lydia (Charles) Horton; brother-in-law Bill (Clara) McCarty; aunt, Lora Belle Brown; cousin, Grace Ditmore; loving companion Monica Barrera and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who she loved deeply.
Honorary Pall Bearers are beloved nephews and nieces: Robert Howell, Johnny Howell, Terri Howell Bausted, Woody Howell, Robin Howell Wooten, Valerie Howell Fox, Rodney Howell, Heidi Howell Killough, and Austin Howell, Nolan McCarty, Nathan McCarty and Anson McCarty.
Special thanks to the excellent staff at Robert Lee Care Center who became part of our family.
Visitation will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home, in Robert Lee, Texas, Friday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A private family burial will be held in Clairette, Texas by the Primitive Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to the following: Harmony Plains Singing School, c/o Ronnie Fowler, 4304 45th, Lubbock, Texas 79413-3312, Robert Lee Care Center Activity Fund - P.O. Box 1209, Robert Lee, Texas 76945-1209, Tennyson Baptist Church, PO Box 1108, Tennyson, Texas 76933
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020