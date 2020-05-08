|
Bernis "Leo" Ellisor
Bernis "Leo" Ellisor, 95, beloved son, husband, father, grandad, uncle, and friend walked into eternal life on May 6, 2020, just two hours shy of his 96th birthday. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Jim Bob Ellisor, Dave Clanton, Landon Clark, Dean Wynn, Davis Wynn, and Roy Shockley.
Leo, "Grandad", was born May 7, 1924 in rural Taylor County to the late James and Mittie Ellisor. On October 10, 1946, he married the love of his life, Alta Elizabeth "Beth" Garrett and were blessed with 56 years of marriage until her passing on May 22, 2003. Leo worked many years as a Greyhound bus driver until his retirement in 1984. His true love was his family, especially his four grandkids. Leo enjoyed horses, rodeo, living the county life, team roping, wood working, and outdoor cooking,
Leo is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Steve Corp and son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Mary Ellisor; four wonderful grandchildren, Beth Ann Wynn and spouse Dean, Jennifer Clark and spouse David, Melissa Lee, and his one and only grandson, Jim Bob Ellisor and spouse Tara; great-grandchildren, Abby, Davis, Claire, Molly, Landon, Kylee, Keegan, Chloe, Jackson, Owen, Kade, Harper, and Harlow; siblings, Sue Evans and spouse Jerry, and the late Addie Pearl Armstrong and spouse Horace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anderton, Penny, and Sarah for the years of compassion and care; Ginny, Terril, and the entire staff at Lyndale Senior Living for making Lyndale Grandad's home for the past 11 years; and Hope for her patience and daily care over the last two years.
"Sugar, I'm the luckiest man in the world." No, Grandad, we were the lucky ones.
