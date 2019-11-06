|
Bert "Pete" Cassles
San Angelo - Bert "Pete"CasslesWindfieldUntil the late hours of Monday, a kind and gentle man walked the face of this Earth. Bert Windfield "Pete" Cassles, Jr. passed away on November 4, 2019 at 11:40 pm and will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his family.
Pete was born December 24, 1924 to Bert Windfield Cassles, Sr. and Leona Kennedy Cassles in Bowie, Texas. He was a graduate of Bowie High School where he served as their photographer and played the sliding trombone in their marching band, while never missing a single football game. He returned for many of his high school reunions and enjoyed visiting with his old friends.
He courageously joined the Army Air Corp and fought for our country with the 351st Bomb Squad, 100 bomb group. Pete was a belly gunner in a B-17 aircraft and was stationed in England. He earned a Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal, and an Oak Leaf Cluster.
After his military service he began working for Wallace Laboratories, a photo developing company in San Angelo, Texas. Pete remained employed there for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Olga Bonilla Cassles. They were sweet on each other to the very end with Olga lovingly and tirelessly caring for him in their home through his last months as his health declined. He is also survived by 3 daughters. Becky Cassles Martin and husband Ralph of Odessa, Texas. Amy Cassles Dahl and husband Ray of Valley Mills. Lynn Cassles Casey and husband Dave of Round Rock, Texas. Pete's son, David Dale Cassles preceded him in death in 2015.
He leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Pete was always very young at heart and enjoyed motorcycles all throughout his life. He and Olga had fun traveling the country in their 5th wheel. He enjoyed backyard gardening, building and flying remote control aircraft, home improvement projects, and just 'tinkering' in general around the house. He was a fun-loving husband and father and his family will always remember his quick smile and the little tunes he would sing.
A community's strength can be measured in the way they care for their elderly and veterans. San Angelo certainly measured up in this regard. Many thanks for the care, support, and compassion shown by the West Texas Veteran's Administration, Concho Valley Home Healthcare, and Hospice of San Angelo.
Family privately lay their father to rest at a graveside service with military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, Texas on Thursday November 7th.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019