Bertha Isabel González
Victoria - Bertha Isabel Gonzalez, 93, of Victoria, Texas passed away at her home, on March 15, 2020.
Bertha Gonzalez was born March 2, 1927, in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. She is survived by her three daughters, Dora Rivera and Mima Gonzalez of Victoria, TX, Beyla Montez and husband Gilbert of Highland Village, TX, and two sons Gama Gonzalez and wife Sylvia of San Angelo, TX, and Luis Gonzalez and wife DeeDee of Austin, TX; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by two brothers, David Lipchak of Anaheim, CA, and Rodolfo Nunez and wife Adriana of San Antonio, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fortunato Gonzalez, her father Luis Lipchak of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mex. and her mother Angela Nunez and stepfather Jose, of Monterrey, Mex., brother Carlos Lipchak of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mex., Oscar Lipchak of Del Rio, TX, and sister Sylvia Ramirez of Saltillo, Mex.
After her father died at a young age, Bertha helped her mom care for her brothers and sisters, which called on her to sacrifice and grow up quickly. She became an elementary school teacher in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico but she received no monetary pay for her work; instead she was paid with food.
Her talented singing voice was evident at a young age; she won a city-wide competition in Mazatlan. Later in life, she learned to play the piano in a few short months to assist in the ministry of one of her husband's churches.
On January 5, 1943, she married Fortunato Gonzalez of San Miguel, Tenochtitlan, Mexico. She served alongside her husband's pastoral ministry in Mexico and later in the United States as home missionaries. She led a remarkable and significant life as a pastor's wife, daughter, singer, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her own ministry as a pastor's wife was characterized by an emphasis on women's missionary work (La Union Femenil), Bible study, sometimes writing and translating curriculum she used in her teachings. She was also known for her leadership development wherever their ministry took them. Her love for music and her beautiful singing voice was another added gift and talent she brought to the ministry. Her passion for God's Word and church ministry had a lasting impact on many lives.
The couple served at churches in Mexico City; Ciudad Acuna, Mexico; Del Rio, TX; Corpus Christi, TX, and in San Angelo, TX. The final 23 years of their ministry was at Primera Iglesia Bautista in San Angelo.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of South Texas. Those of you willing to honor Bertha Gonzalez through a memorial donation can do so to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, TX, 77901.
Because of the current coronavirus situation, the immediate family celebrated her life at a family-only event on Saturday, March 21. A community celebration of her life will take place at a yet-to-be-determined date.
"Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the LORD will be greatly praised." Proverbs 31:30 (NLT)
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020