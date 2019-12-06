|
Bess Fast Campbell Galt
Lubbock - On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Bess Fast Campbell Galt, beloved wife and mother, passed away at age 93 at home in Lubbock, Texas.
Bess Wheatley Fast was born July 5, 1926 to Mary Lillian Deboice Fast and Charles C. Fast in Memphis, TN. On June 24, 1946, she married John Leland Galt; they raised two daughters, Sherry and Katy, and one son, David.
Bess Fast was a kind, beautiful girl born during the depression to a pilot father and enterprising mother who had a flight training and barnstorming performance business. She enjoyed helping her mother during these performances in the little hot dog stand that her father had built. Following her father's untimely death from pneumonia at the age of 29, the heartbroken family moved to Paint Rock, TX. There, her mother married Edward (Ned) Campbell, who adopted Bess and her brothers, Fred and David. The children enjoyed a wonderful childhood there on the family ranch.
Bess met John Leland Galt in 1944 at an Army Air Corps USO dance in the Carnegie Library in Ballinger TX. Jack had lured her away from the other "flyboys" for a game of ping pong, and from that day forward, they were madly in love.
Bess and Jack were married in the First United Methodist Church in Paint Rock, TX, June 24, 1946.
Gifted with the love and talent for music and art, Bess attended Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, Stephens Womens' College in Columbia, Missouri, and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. She loved to paint and to play piano with her beloved Jack.
Bess had a passion for others, and was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, infectious smile, and her quick wit. She enjoyed her involvement in church and charity activities. Bess loved animals, had a green thumb and a concern for the environment. She also had a renewed commitment to serving the Lord and pursued serving others through Him as long as she lived.
Bess was preceded in death by her father, Charles C. Fast, her mother, Mary Lillian Deboice Campbell, her adoptive father, Edward (Ned) Campbell, her brothers, David and Fred Campbell, her husband, John Leland Galt and grandson Mark Douglas Galt. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheryl Galt of Lubbock, TX and Mary Kathryn Metzger and husband Don Metzger of Watertown, NY, and son, David Frederick Galt and wife Victoria of Milton, FL; grandchildren Dylan Atkins and wife Patti Atkins, Christopher Galt, Orion Galt, Alyssa Paige Galt, Shianne Galt, great granddaughters Kailey and Samantha Atkins, as well as her beloved sister-in-law, Kay Campbell.
She will have a viewing at Lange Funeral Home 1910 Hutchings Ave, Ballinger, TX December Friday the 13th and her funeral service will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Paint Rock, 369 Hall Street, Paint Rock, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Richard Harbison of Lifepoint Church, Lubbock, TX. The service will be preceded by refreshments kindly provided by the ladies of the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Lifepoint Baptist Church, Paint Rock First United Methodist Church, or the .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019