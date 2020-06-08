Beth Ann (Emsoff) Blankenship



Lewisville - Beth Ann (Emsoff) Blankenship - affectionately called "Mimi" - 87, of San Angelo and Lewisville, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 5, with her son, Lee at her side.



Beth was born on September 22, 1932, in Seymour, Baylor County, Texas, to Clarence Edward "Slim" and Willie Alma (Long) Emsoff.



Beth attended Seymour High School and graduated in the class of 1950. Following graduation, she worked as a Deputy for the Baylor County Sheriff's Office.



On August 30, 1958, she married Royce Burrell Blankenship in Seymour. Beth and Royce lived in Seymour then moved to Perryton, Texas, where they both worked for GTE. They eventually moved to San Angelo, Texas, where their son, Lee, was born. Beth continued to work for GTE until she retired in 1989. Beth eventually moved from San Angelo to Lewisville, Texas, in 2011 to be closer to Lee and Missy's family. She loved Celine Dion's music, the Dallas Cowboys, playing bingo, watching golf, attending exercise class faithfully, and most of all, her brother Joe Bob's fried catfish.



Beth was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Concho Valley Pioneers Telephone Association. She had a passion for traveling with her son and spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible. Beth will always be remembered for her incredibly loving and caring nature, her spunky attitude, and her "German hard-headedness."



She was preceded in death by her husband, Royce, and her step-daughter, Betty Jean "Jeannie" (Blankenship) Day.



Beth is survived by her son, Lee Stacy Blankenship and his wife, Melissa "Missy" Lyn (Schulze) Blankenship and granddaughters, Margaret "Maggie" Ann Blankenship of Ponca City, Oklahoma, and Emma Katherine (Blankenship) Veidt and her husband, Ryan Veidt of Denver, Colorado; her step-son, Royce "Ikie" Blankenship and his wife, Annie of Terral, Oklahoma; her two step-grandsons and their families, Steve and Ronda Collier of Saginaw, Texas, and Scott and Stacy Day of Stillwater, Oklahoma. She is also survived by two brothers and their families, Joe Bob and Kristine Emsoff of Seymour and Ted and Martha Emsoff of Fredericksburg, Texas.



Visitation and service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with services at 3:00 PM. Internment at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens will immediately follow.



The family would like to thank Beth's numerous friends in San Angelo and at Evergreen Senior Living Facility in Lewisville for their incredible love and support over the years as well as the staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound for providing great care and comfort during her final days.



Mimi will be missed by all.









