Beth M. Stasey, 85, of San Angelo, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring, Texas. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
She was born June 3, 1934 in Big Spring to Thomas and Bertha Green McGinnis.
Beth attended Big Spring schools, graduating in 1952. While in school she met Wendell Stasey and they married right after high school. She attended Abilene College for two years and studied voice and dance. Beth later took a job in real estate sales with Wendell. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, religious studies and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Randell "Randy" Stasey and John Paul "Mickey" Stasey and wife, Stasey; four grandchildren, Jay Dillon Stasey, Kendell McCall Stasey, Stephanie Holly Whisenhunt and husband, Cody, and Bonnie Lace Stasey; two step-grandsons, Jason French and Justin French; five great-grandchildren, Hallie Lace Whisenhunt, Callie Grace Whisenhunt, Angel Whisenhunt, Itzhiel Ruiz, and Damian Couthern "Jr"; a brother-in-law, Don Green, a nephew, Donny Green and wife, Debbie; a great-niece, Alix Green; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving sister, Betty Lou Green.
