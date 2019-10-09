|
Bette June League
San Angelo - Bette June League, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in San Angelo.
Memorial services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Scott Bradford, pastor of First Methodist Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. League was born May 3, 1940 in Hamlin. She was a 1958 graduate of Hamlin High School. Bette married Joe C. League on November 18, 1958 in Hamlin. She was a resident of San Angelo for 26 years moving from Snyder. Bette was a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Snyder and in the Brush and Brag in San Angelo. Bette was an avid gardener. She was a licensed Real Estate Agent work for Elizabeth Potts in Snyder. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Si and Avis Teague.
Survivors include her husband, Joe C. League of the home; two sons, Joe F. League and wife Paula of Midland, and Jim C. League and wife Karen of Toccoa, Georgia; a sister, Sunny Cox and husband Roger of Jefferson, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Cason League, and Gabby League; and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019