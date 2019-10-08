|
|
Betty A. Bauer
Flower Mound - Betty Ann Bauer, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 4 at Autumn Leaves of Flower Mound. Betty and her late husband Tom were long-time parishioners of Holy Angels Catholic Church and residents of San Angelo. She moved to Flower Mound, Texas four years ago to be near her daughter, Leslie Wilcox.
A celebration of her life will be held at Autumn Leaves of Flower Mound on Monday, October 14 at 2pm.
Betty was born on a farm on May 6, 1932 in Woodville, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of three children of Alvin and Hazel Olson. Betty graduated from Newport High School in 1950. She married Thomas Anthony Bauer on August 21, 1954 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Tom and Betty lived in South St Paul, Minnesota until 1964 when they moved to San Angelo. Betty worked at Northwestern Refinery in Newport, Minnesota after High School and at Holy Angels Catholic School in San Angelo as a teacher.
Betty enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren, playing bridge with friends, and occasional trips to Ruidoso, New Mexico and Laughlin, Nevada. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Leslie Wilcox and husband Richard of Flower Mound, Texas; son, Ron Bauer and wife Pat of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; grandchildren, Chase Wilcox of Denton, Texas, Kimberly Bauer Cross and husband Peter of New York, New York, and Kari Bauer of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or the .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019