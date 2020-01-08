|
|
Betty Ann Crawford Millsap
Betty Ann Crawford Millsap of Barnhart. Gained her wings on Monday January 6th of 2020, at the age of 74. She was born to Rosa and Herbert Crawford in Devine on January 10th 1945. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Millsap, on January 3, 1964 in San Angelo. She was a devout mother and seamstress. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 39 years, her brother Bill Crawford of Ozona, Sister Louise Stevens of Temple, and one Grandson Justin Fields. She is survived by bother Bobby Crawford (Mary) of Camp Wood, two daughters Renee Fields (Jeff) of Snyder and Tina McCreary (Scott) of New Orleans, two sons Billy Millsap (Nicki) of Midland and Glen Barry (Kelly) of Lake Ivy, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Thursday evening at Kerbow Funeral Home in Ozona, services will be Friday 10:30 am at the Barnhart Community Center following with Graveside service at the Barnhart Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Barnhart Cowboy Church where Betty was a long time member.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020