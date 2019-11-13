|
|
Betty Darlene Butts
San Angelo - Betty Darlene Butts, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 12, 2019.
She was born on October 22, 1939, in San Angelo to Wade Ozelle and Zula Mae Armour Ford. On June 19, 1957, Betty married the love of her life, Don Butts, in San Angelo where they have resided for 62 years. They have three sons.
Betty occasionally worked outside the home, but her joy resided in raising her family.
Betty was a member of Lifepoint Baptist Church. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Wade O. and Zula Ford; two brothers, C.J. Ford and Wade L. Ford, an infant sister, Daphne, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Don Butts, of San Angelo; three sons, Ted Butts and wife Renee of Mertzon, Texas, Todd Butts and wife Paula of Bedford, Texas and Troy Butts and wife Deborah of Plano, Texas, seven grandchildren, Trevor Butts and wife Jennifer of Robert Lee, Texas, Courtney Piaz and husband Justin of Lubbock, Texas, Chelsea Kennedy and husband Cameron of Bedford, Texas, Jaycee Butts of Stephenville, Texas, Austin Butts and wife Cristina of Frisco, Texas, Avery Butts of Plano, Texas and Aaron Butts of Plano, Texas, three great grandchildren, Jaelyn and Blake Piaz of Lubbock, Texas and Nathanael Butts of Robert Lee, Texas.
Other survivors include: a sister, Charlene Cauley, and husband Leo; sisters-in-law include: Joyce Ford and Betty Sue Ford. Betty is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Lifepoint Baptist Church with Rev. Jay Clatworthy and Bill Butts officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Harper Funeral Home. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice of San Angelo and our caregivers, Margaret Zammoron, Ruby Galvan and Inez Penilla during this difficult time.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019