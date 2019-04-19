|
|
Betty Jane Patterson
San Angelo - Betty Jane Patterson passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas.
She was 87 years old. Betty was born October 22, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas. Her parents were Paul and Cecelia Clifford. She married the love of her life on February 16, 1952 and celebrated 66 happy years of marriage.
Betty worked at Sears for many years in Customer Service until she retired. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Patterson. Those left to cherish her memory are her five children and their spouses, James Patterson(Mary), Michael Patterson(Gail), Terry Patterson(Kim), Kathy Grigson,(Dana) and Tim Patterson(Stella). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Johnson's Funeral Home Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service, celebrating Betty's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
The family sends their heartfelt thanks to Kindred Hospice and Brayden Park Assisted Living Staff for their loving care during this time.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice in Betty's memory. Family and friends may sign the online register book at; www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 19, 2019