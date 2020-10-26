Betty Jean Mathews McClain



Betty Jean Mathews McClain, 85, died at home Sunday October 25th, 2020 after a brief illness not covid related. Betty was born to Louis H. and Margaret G. Mathews on January 13th, 1935, the second of four children. Betty grew up in a house on East Harris Street that was the only house her parents could find after their home was washed away in the 1936 flood. She attended John H. Reagan, Edison and San Angelo High schools. She was a member of Day Memorial Methodist Church. Betty married O.K. McClain (Kenneth) on January 8th, 1959. They had met as children as Kenneth's Aunt was Betty's neighbor. They had four children Debbye, Chip, Stoddard and Toni. They were married 42 years until Kenneth proceeded her in death in 2001. Betty enjoyed bowling with family and friends at the Delux Bowling Alley. She and Kenneth loved to dance at honky tonks like the Boots & Saddle, Dixie Club and VFW Hall. They were such good dancers, especially the waltz. Betty and Kenneth's home always had extra kids that were treated exactly like their own. Larry Scoggins, Danny Edmond and John Eckhardt are just a few examples. Betty provided a loving, fun home and beans, cornbread and fried potatoes for whomever was there at supper time. Betty worked at Betty Lee Shoes, Mayde's and retired after 35 years at Barry's of San Angelo where she was the inventory controller. After retirement Betty became a full time Grandmom and first time sports fan as she cheered on her grandkids. Grandmom's house was still filled with kids most of the time. Betty was proceeded in death by her parents and husband, 2 grandchildren Walter Scott and Mandy McClain, sister Alma Lee Keele, brother James Mathews and son-in-law Clay Holik. Survivors include her children Deborah McClain Watson, O.K. McClain II (Chip) and wife Thresa, Stoddard McClain and wife Johnna and Toni Holik. Seven grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, her "little" brother Ralph D. Mathews and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Wednesday October 28th from 4:00-8:00pm at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. Graveside services will be Thursday October 29th, 2020 at 2:00pm at Shields Cemetery in Coleman County.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store