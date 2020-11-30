Betty Jo Griffin
San Angelo - Betty Jo Griffin, 92, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020. Jo was born January 1, 1928 in Milam County TX. Her parents, FM Johnson Sr. and Inez James Johnson moved their family to Wall, TX and eventually to San Angelo, TX where Jo attended Lave View Highs School. During her senior year of High School, Jo met the love of her life Nelson D "Griff" Griffin. During WWII they wrote to each other every week until Griff was able to return and they finally married on April 14, 1946. They were married for 50 years before Griff's passing on May 18, 1996. They were blessed with two children, Donna Griffin Hughes, and Jerry Wayne Griffin, and one grandson Robert Tyler Hughes.
She was a woman born in a simpler time. Simple not by easy living, but simple because one's existence depended on a one-dimensional sense of survival. She was a child of the Great Depression and the youngest of 11 children. She was born to a family that was deeply rooted in the soil of Texas where they had worked the land for generations. Family was everything and survival was centered around the family unit. This was a philosophy that guided Jo throughout her entire life. Always Selfless, Jo cared for her elder siblings as they reached their ending lives, as well as raising a family of her own.
When Jo was 90, she said that her only regret in life was that she never graduated from High School. With the help of Marilyn Golightly at the Literacy Council, Jo graduated from Lakeview High School on May 14, 2018 becoming the oldest graduate in Lakeview history.
This was Betty Jo Griffin's life. She believed that hard work, frugality, and devotion to family were the hard-earned principals of a happy life. Never a more caring, giving, and selfless person has walked this earth. Rest in peace with Griff.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of San Angelo, the Literacy Council, Meals for the Elderly, or the charity of your choice
