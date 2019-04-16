|
Betty Jo Hawkes Robinson
San Angelo - Betty Jo Hawkes Robinson, 84, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019. Born in Sabinal, Texas on July 29, 1934 to Fred C. Hawkes and Effie M. Hawkes. She was the youngest of eight children. She married Salvadore T. Robinson on March 12, 1956. They had three children, Cynthia Ann Sorrels, Douglas Wayne Robinson, and Kimberly Allen. She attended UT in Austin and completed her degree at Angelo State University. Betty lived in San Angelo and worked as a supervisor at Ethicon for 30 years. She retired in 1992.
She loved to go to church, read, watch movies, go walking and cook, but she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Rosanna Young, Trisha Carver, Wesley Sorrels, Shane Allen, and Douglas Robinson all loved their Grandma, and will miss her gentle touch and loving heart. Betty is survived by her three children and two son-in-laws, Craig Sorrels and Doran Allen. She also had many nephews and nieces that were special to her. Betty volunteered for CASA and Meals on Wheels for many years. She was a faithful servant of our Lord, and she had a special place in her heart for her church family. For the past few years, Betty depended on her caregiver, Irma Ramon, to help her. They became very good friends, and the family will always be grateful to Irma for her kindness and love.
The family would also like to express special thanks to St. Luke United Methodist Church, and Reverend Charlie Baskin.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 10 am, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Methodist Church with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 16, 2019