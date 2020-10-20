Betty Jo Robertson



San Angelo - Betty Jo Robertson, 89, passed away on Monday, October 19,2020 in San Angelo, Texas.



Visitation will be held from 9am to 8pm with family present from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10am, Thursday, at the Robert Lee Cemetery in Robert Lee, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.



She was born on February 10, 1931 in Houston, TX to William Lee Ona Thornton and Ora Hooper Thornton. Betty married Jesse Ray Robertson Sr on September 10, 1948 in Odessa, TX. And they had 2 children, Debra Lynn and Jesse Ray Jr. Betty was a wonderful mother and member of the Robert Lee Baptist church.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray Robertson Sr of San Angelo, daughter Debra Lynn Grayson of San Angelo and her 2 sisters, Mary Lou Hodge of Carbon, TX and Lee Ona Gordon of Brownwood, TX.



She is survived by her son Jesse Ray Robertson Jr and wife Beverly Robertson of Rockport, TX. Granddaughter Lauri Michelle and her husband Randy Herndon of San Angelo. Granddaughter Kristy Lynn and husband Patrick Brody of San Angelo. Grandson Jesse Ray Robertson 3rd and Shawna Teeter of Cottonwood, MN. Grandson James Chadwick Sr. and wife Laura of Aransas Pass, TX. Granddaughter Jody Lynn and husband Randy Hampton of Portland, TX. She had 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She was also survived by her longtime friend, companion and caretaker, Mary Lovell and her husband Chuck of San Angelo.









