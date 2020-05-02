|
Betty Low
Mertzon - Betty Low of Mertzon passed away on Saturday, April 25th, 2020, at her daughter's home in Odessa after a brief illness. She was 89 years old.
Betty was the daughter of James and Jean Parrish. She came from pioneer Ballinger people, which was a great source of pride for her. Her maternal grandparents were Asa Deveraux and Beatrice Grant Cordill and her paternal grandparents were Thomas James and Myrtle Jones Parrish.
Born in Ballinger on July 16, 1930, Betty's father was called to service when she was 10 years old. She and her brother enjoyed many adventures in the different Army bases and towns throughout the South before returning to Ballinger where she graduated at the age of 16. She attended North Texas State Teacher's College in Denton.
She married Riley Low on June 18, 1954, and a few years later they moved their family to Mertzon. They loved their small town life and the deep connection to community that comes with that. They made lifelong friendships that blessed them both to the end.
Betty was pure fun, and to know her was to be her friend. She was the rock that will continue to be treasured by all.
Betty is survived by her sons, Bobby Low of Lubbock, David Low and wife Claudia of Wall, daughter Laura Cunningham and husband Pat of Odessa; grandchildren Nick Cunningham of Cleveland, Danielle Walts and husband Matt of Wall, Max Cunningham and fiancé Madison Shoftner of Houston, Hunter Cunningham and fiancé Brittany Forrest of South Royalton, VT, Sydney Low of Houston and Jake Low of Lubbock; great-grandchildren Blake and Bowen Walts of Wall; brother Jim Parrish and wife Deanie of Indian Wells, CA; brothers-in-law Everett Low of Dallas and Charlie Low and wife Maxene of San Angelo; nephews Mark Low and wife Debbie, and Matt Low all of Dallas, and Doug Parrish and wife Susan of Atlanta; nieces Sheri Parrish of Cathedral City, CA, Sarilyn Lucas and husband Mitch of Ft. Worth and Marilyn Foster and husband Ted of Normal IL. She is also survived by her best friend Ann Whitley and the infamous "Birthday Club" girls.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Riley and sisters-in-law Bunny Low and Billie Low.
A private family graveside service was held at the Mertzon Cemetery on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, officiated by longtime family friend Loye Tankersley. The family would have loved nothing more than to have had a community wide celebration of Betty's life, however this was not possible due to the COVID-19 mandates. Her treasured friendships were a gift to us as well.
Donations can be made to the Friends of the Irion County Library, P.O. Box 654, Mertzon, TX., 76941. Family and friends can view the memorial video and share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 2 to May 3, 2020