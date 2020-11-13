1/1
Betty Norma Connally
1934 - 2020
Betty Norma Connally

San Angelo -

Betty Norma Connally, 86 passed from this life into her heavenly one on Friday, October 30, 2020. Now her faith has become sight. Betty was born in Frost, Texas on October 2, 1934 to parents William Harold and Ethal Lois Haskell. As a young woman she loved to play volleyball and was an accomplished bowler, playing in a women's league for many years.

Betty married Leo Connally in 1961 in Kermit, Texas. They were partners in building two successful businesses and lived in Kermit for over forty years. She was an H&R Block franchise owner and, also worked by her husband's side in his Farmers Insurance Agency business.

After retirement, Betty and Leo moved to San Angelo to be near their daughters, and their families. They continued to be active in their Sunday School class and the "Silver Stars" group at Glen Meadows Baptist Church where they made many friends. Betty loved keeping busy and worked in the Community Hospital gift shop, and later, managed the gift shop at San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Betty had many talents, but especially loved to paint, work jigsaw puzzles, and cook wonderful meals for her family. Her life was marked by her love for the Lord, and her generosity of spirit to others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Connally, her three sisters; Jean Covington, Mabel Schneider, and Barbara Nichols and her daughter, Suzan Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey McCullough and husband, Jesse, a son Richard Scarbro, her grandchildren; Matthew Johnson, Kelly Raney, Ben Scarbro, Travis Scarbro, Lauren McCullough and Abbey Taylor; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Betty will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo.

Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
