Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
Betty Ruth Henderson Ballard


Betty Ruth Henderson Ballard Obituary
Betty Ruth Henderson Ballard

San Angelo - Betty Ruth Henderson Ballard, of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord peacefully on June 15, 2019 in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Fairmount Cemetery with Brother George Cooper, formally of Grace Temple Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Betty Ballard was born in Cisco to Lula Irene Gage & Mark Henderson on November 11, 1926. She married George Melvin Ballard, Jr. on September 6, 1943 in Mertzon. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1981. Betty owned her own business and worked as a beautician for 55 years. Betty found joy in talking to everyone and was not shy to share stories and bring laughter to those around her. Betty loved her children and grandchildren and loved being involved their lives. She spent much of her free time outside working in the yard.

Betty Ballard is preceded in death by her parents, and a son K.C. Ballard on October 18, 1992, a brother and three sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Large and husband Speedy of Orange, and Georgia Carr and husband Dwaine of San Angelo; her son, Kye Ballard of San Angelo; seven grandchildren, Venessa Shannon, Gennie Large, Pam Constance, Jason Carr of Wall, Tammy Dunn and husband Mike of Rowena, Kristie Herring and husband Tripp of Miles, and Dillion Ballard and wife Rachel of San Angelo; 13 great grandchildren.

The family of Betty Ballard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her loving family at Sagecrest.

Memorials may be given to Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center, 438 E Houston Harte Expy., San Angelo, Texas 76903

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 19, 2019
