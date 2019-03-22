Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Betty V. Brown, 79, of San Angelo passed away Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at her new home in Fort Worth; after a long battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

She had recently moved to be near her daughter and family.

Rosary will be recited Friday, March 22nd at 7:00PM at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00AM Saturday, March 23rd at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Betty had a long career as a licensed nurse who loved reading and spending time with her family.

She was a committed donor to many needy organizations (she couldn't pick one so she gave to several).

Survivors include husband Wilfred Brown of San Angelo; daughter Christine Crow and husband James of Ft. Worth and their daughter Victoria; granddaughter Bianca Leyva and her family of San Angelo; Brother Tony Enriquez and his family from San Angelo; Sister Jane Rodgers of Kingsland, Tx. and other nieces and nephews as well. Sisters Clemencia Villanueva, Paula Corona, Esther Samienigo, brothers Augustine Villanueva and Louis Villanueva of San Antonio, Tx. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 22, 2019
