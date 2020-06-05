Beverly Jane Stubblefield
Beverly Jane Stubblefield

Carlsbad - Beverly Jane Stubblefield passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. She was born January 6th, 1929 in Ranger, Texas. She lived on her ranch in Water Valley, Texas where she died peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by many family members and friends. She is survived by many family members and friends whom she loved dearly.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
