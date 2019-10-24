|
|
Beverly Joyce Seward, 85, went to be with her Lord on October 23, 2019. She was born in San Angelo on April 13, 1934, to Grace & Frank Lieber. She married the love of her life, Bill Seward, on January 14, 1950, and enjoyed 49 years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Ziphron Temple #100 Daughters of the Nile, Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #826, and a 13 year volunteer at the Shannon Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Bill & Jack Lieber and sister Mary F. Griffith. She is survived by daughters Marilyn Villarreal and Karen (Jim) Schneider; three grandchildren Randy (Michelle) Schneider, Suzanne (Scott) Riley, and Crystal Villarreal as well as great-grandchildren Sutton and Saylor Riley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home will be at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26. Memorials may be sent to West Texas Rehab and Hospice of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019