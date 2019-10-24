Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Seward
Beverly Joyce Seward


1934 - 2019
Beverly Joyce Seward Obituary
Beverly Joyce Seward, 85, went to be with her Lord on October 23, 2019. She was born in San Angelo on April 13, 1934, to Grace & Frank Lieber. She married the love of her life, Bill Seward, on January 14, 1950, and enjoyed 49 years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Ziphron Temple #100 Daughters of the Nile, Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #826, and a 13 year volunteer at the Shannon Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Bill & Jack Lieber and sister Mary F. Griffith. She is survived by daughters Marilyn Villarreal and Karen (Jim) Schneider; three grandchildren Randy (Michelle) Schneider, Suzanne (Scott) Riley, and Crystal Villarreal as well as great-grandchildren Sutton and Saylor Riley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home will be at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26. Memorials may be sent to West Texas Rehab and Hospice of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
