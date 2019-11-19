|
Beverly McCollum Ratliff
San Angelo - Beverly McCollum Ratliff was born to R.J. and Gladys McCollum on December 13, 1940. She died on November 18, 2019 at Shannon Hospital.
She attended public school in Ozona and San Angelo, graduating from Central High School where she was a twirler with the Bobcat Band. She received a B.S. degree from Angelo State University.
She was married to Gerald Ratliff in 1960. They had two children Merritt Andrea and Jeff Ratliff. Beverly was a loving "NaNa" to her grandchildren; Morgan Mann, Jefferson Ratliff, Fletcher Ratliff, Lyndon Polhemus, and Evelyn Ratliff.
She is also survived by her husband, Gerald; her children Merritt Andrea Ratliff, Jeff Ratliff and his wife Angie; many nieces and nephews to whom she offered love and support; brother Steve McCollum and his sweet wife, Priscilla, who loved and helped her so much.
We will miss her wit and compassion.
The family thanks her doctors and staff at Shannon and St. Gabriel Hospice.
Beverly was a member of Grace Presbyterian Chapel. She was a ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church which she loved with her whole heart.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the House of Faith and the Salvation Army.
Memorial will be held at First Christian Church at 10am, Friday, November 22, 2019 with Pastor Kary Fry officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019