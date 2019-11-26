|
|
Billie Faye Corbell, 89, of San Angelo, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Billie was born to Bessie Motl and Charles Moreland in San Angelo, Texas, where she was raised with her two sisters. She was married to William Fletcher but was widowed shortly after giving birth to their son. She then married Billy Jack Corbell and had four daughters.
Bill Jack's profession in oil drilling took the family all over the world. Billie managed to shuttle five young children across countries and continents, keeping the household stable and safe. The countries lived in included Germany, Libya, Malta, England, Singapore, Malaysia and Egypt, but she always came back home to San Angelo. After the oil drilling years, Billie and Billy Jack spent many years maintaining a small ranch outside San Angelo. She eventually moved to the city when Billy Jack passed away. She lived out her remaining years in College Station, Texas living with one of her daughters.
As an avid rockhound and plangonologist (collector of porcelain dolls), her collections were legendary to her friends and loved ones alike. She taught everyone who knew her to appreciate the natural world and find joy in the simplest rock, piece of wood or cloud formation. She never saw a tchotchke she didn't like! Billie was an avid crafter, full of creativity, always willing to learn and make new and pretty things. Her talents were passed on to her daughters and inspired the formation of the Corbell Collective which showcases the creations by Billie and her family.
Her passing came unexpectantly, but peacefully. The prior few days she had travelled with her daughters, visited her sisters and enjoyed Halloween with her great grandchildren. Her family is blessed to have been witness to her teachings and is eternally grateful for bringing happiness into their lives.
Billie raised her children to be independent and strong, through patience, perseverance and being supportive even in difficult times. She will always be treasured.
Billie is survived by her two sisters, Charlene Neel and Patsy Hout; her five children, William Charles Fletcher, Brenda Yates (Michael), Bess Corbell (Peter Cunningham), Bridgette George (Jay), and Belinda Corbell; fourteen grandchildren, Brandon Fletcher (Deanna), Rachel Yates, Sara Yates, Brooke Yates, Helen Yates, Crystal Collins, Kreston Bates (Sarah), Casey Bates (Christy), Kendyll Bates, Jeffrey George, Aubrey George (Summer), Ashlie Fisch (Stephen), Andrew Yarnell, and Jacquelyn Yarnell; as well as 18 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Boulevard, San Angelo on Saturday, December 7 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concho Valley Home for Girls / Children's Emergency Shelter, San Angelo, Texas http://www.conchokids.org/.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at
www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019