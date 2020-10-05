Billie Jean Tankersley Townes
Our beloved mother, Billie Jean Tankersley Townes, died on Friday, September 4, 2020. We rejoice that she is released from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, and is reunited with our father.
Billye Jean was born on December 22, 1925, in Abilene, Texas, to William G. Tankersley and Mary Lea Pinegar Tankersley. She was the youngest of four children. At the time of her birth, her father was a ministerial student at Simmons College, now Hardin Simmons University. She spent the first few years of her life in Abilene and Shamrock, Oklahoma, where her father served as pastor of several churches. The family settled in Austin when she was ten when Will became pastor of Kirby Avenue Baptist Church; she played the piano at many services. She graduated from Austin High School in 1944 and studied interior design at the University of Texas for three years. Deciding to drop out of college before graduation turned out to be a very good decision; while working as a secretary at the Capitol, she met a young law student, Vernon A. Townes, Jr., who quickly became the love of her life. They were married on September 7, 1947. After his graduation, they moved to the far West Texas town of Brownfield, where he opened a private law practice. Three children were born to them during their Brownfield years, Laura in 1949, Connie in 1951, and Andy in 1953. In 1955 the family moved just a bit farther west to Denver City where Vernon had a private practice and served as Yoakum County Attorney
for 28 years. During those years, Billye Jean tended to her children, took pride in her home, kept an immaculate yard, and fed anyone who happened by at mealtime. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, a consummate hostess, a skilled seamstress, and an avid Yahtzee and Scrabble player. She was witty. She was wise. And she could water ski better and faster and with more grace than just about anyone.
In 1983, Billye Jean and Vernon moved to Dallas where he joined the firm of Smith Underwood Carmichael and Floyd for several years. In 1990, they moved once again, this time to San Angelo, Texas, where, affectionately known as Big and Mu, they enjoyed following the school activities of their grandsons and became avid Bobcat Booster Club members. And once again, Billye Jean fed many of their grandsons' school friends and became beloved members of the community.
Vernon died in 1995 and Billye Jean remained in San Angelo for ten years where she continued to attend Southland Baptist Church and enjoyed being a member of the Newtimers Club. She moved to Decatur in 2006 and to Avalon Memory Care facility in Austin in 2017 where she was the Table Top Bowling champion and known for her accuracy in naming hymn titles after just a few notes.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Greene Velez of Austin; Connie Arnold of Cedar Park, a son-in-law Allen L. Arnold, also of Cedar Park; a son, Andy Townes and family of Bridgeport; five grandchildren: John Greene (Rachel) of Sugar Land, Bert Greene (Lara) of Austin, Ben Greene (Jacy) of Lubbock, Nancy Arnold of Frisco, and Lane Arnold (Lolly) of Austin; ten great-grandchildren: Olivia, Vernon (Jack), Avery, Sean, Roy, Marin, Austin, Henry, Karis, and William. Other survivors include her sister Frances Messer of San Antonio, and eight beloved nephews and nieces and many, many great-nephews, great-nieces, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her true love and best friend, Vernon Townes, her parents, her sister Cleon Tankersley Thornton, and her brother Randall Tankersley.
A family grave side service was held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo on September 12. The family wishes to thank Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo for its exceptional handling of arrangements, in particular Deborah Evans for her professional service and extraordinary kindness.
The last years of our mother's life were very difficult for her as dementia robbed her of both her memories and in some ways, her personality. But she remained cheerful and congenial, and her sweet gentle spirit, even in the worst of times, drew people to her. We who mourn her are both blessed and humbled by the love her caretakers felt for her and the love they gave to her, and we will be forever grateful for their loving kindness and compassion.
Galatians 5:22-23 tells us about the fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. This is who our mother was, and our memories of her and gratitude for the exemplary life she lived are boundless. She touched so many lives with her gentle and loving spirit. To know her was to love her. She was a lady.
Memorials may be sent to Mother's favorite charity, The Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice
.
"Where have you been? I've looked for you for ever and a day. Where have you been? I'm just not myself when you're away."—Kathy Mattea