Billie Jean Williams Brown, 71, of San Angelo, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas to Olvis Pullen Williams and Jesse Williams. Billie attended Blackshear High School. Billie began her career working for Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) as a Universal Swedger. Billie married Roger Lee Brown on September 24, 1977 and had 3 children. Billie will always be remembered for her love of watching tv shows, gameshows, ipad video games, online shopping and singing. She was preceded in death by her mother Olvis Pullen Williams and her father Jesse Williams, Sr. Billie is survived by her husband Roger Lee Brown; children James Johnson and wife Barbara, Teresa Elaine Johnson and Melinda Donelle Brown; siblings Marilyn Lloyd, Jesse Williams and wife Donova, Alberta Blakey and sister in the Lord Cheryl Jones Crider; grandchildren Edward Johnson, Glenn Willis, Khalil Johnson, Semaj Johnson, Jaisah Johnson and Chelsye Johnson; 5 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and a very dear family friend Dorothy Mitchell. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A celebration of Billie's life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Bible Way Ministries, 2103 Shelton St, San Angelo, TX 76903. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Johnson, Edward Johnson, Glenn Willis, Khalil Johnson and Semaj Johnson. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Fresenius Dialysis side B San Angelo and Doctor Amin Parhizgar.