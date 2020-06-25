Billie Jean Williams Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Jean Williams Brown, 71, of San Angelo, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas to Olvis Pullen Williams and Jesse Williams. Billie attended Blackshear High School. Billie began her career working for Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) as a Universal Swedger. Billie married Roger Lee Brown on September 24, 1977 and had 3 children. Billie will always be remembered for her love of watching tv shows, gameshows, ipad video games, online shopping and singing. She was preceded in death by her mother Olvis Pullen Williams and her father Jesse Williams, Sr. Billie is survived by her husband Roger Lee Brown; children James Johnson and wife Barbara, Teresa Elaine Johnson and Melinda Donelle Brown; siblings Marilyn Lloyd, Jesse Williams and wife Donova, Alberta Blakey and sister in the Lord Cheryl Jones Crider; grandchildren Edward Johnson, Glenn Willis, Khalil Johnson, Semaj Johnson, Jaisah Johnson and Chelsye Johnson; 5 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and a very dear family friend Dorothy Mitchell. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A celebration of Billie's life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Bible Way Ministries, 2103 Shelton St, San Angelo, TX 76903. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Johnson, Edward Johnson, Glenn Willis, Khalil Johnson and Semaj Johnson. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Fresenius Dialysis side B San Angelo and Doctor Amin Parhizgar. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at

www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved