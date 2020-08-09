Billie Kay LaBoid



San Angelo - Billie Kay LaBoid peacefully passed away at home in San Angelo, Texas on August 7th, 2020 at the age of 75. Rosary will be at 6:00p.m. Tuesday, August 11th at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel and a graveside service will be Wednesday, August 12th at 9:00 a.m. at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.



Kay was born on January 3, 1945 in Fresno, CA to Ferol and Myrtle Decker. She attended Catholic school growing up and developed a strong relationship with her Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Angelo State University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Journalism. She worked for GTE in San Angelo and retired in 2010.



Kay married Jerry LaBoid in 1964 and they had one daughter, Kaylah Dawn LaBoid Torres. Her husband, Jerry, preceded her in death 34 years ago, dying in a tragic airplane accident leaving her a young widow.



She is survived by her daughter, Kaylah, and three grandchildren, Sabian La Boid, Teiauda Santellano and her husband Justin, and Tabrin-Donnell (Papas) Torres, one great granddaughter, Saphira Santellano, two nephews, Tommy and Scotty Decker, sister in law, Gayle Decker, and a dear family friend, Jennifer Griffin. Her parents preceded her in death as did her brother, Scott Decker. We know she is residing in her heavenly mansion reunited with her husband and all her loved ones that have gone before her.



Kay had a deep interest in reading and writing and wrote up until this past year. She was involved in volunteer work and political campaigns. Her giving personality enabled her to give of her time, her treasure, and her talents to many causes. She was known as someone who always gave and never asked for anything in return. She loved to use her creativity in decorating and scrap booking.



Kay's deep and abiding faith in God is what carried her throughout her life. In her mother's final years she was her caretaker and in her granddaughter's beginning years she was her Momo. Her greatest love was her family and giving all her love and support for their well-being. She will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank the hospice nurses Lori and Mercedes and Chaplain Domingo Lopez for the care and encouragement they gave Kay in her final days.









