Allen - Billie L. Good of Allen, Texas passed away March 30, 2019, at the age 88. She was born February 7, 1931, to Lee Roberts and Dona (McDorman) Roberts in San Angelo, Texas. She married Eddie Good on November 17, 1953, in Robert Lee, Texas. Billie was a member of First Baptist Church Plano in Plano, Texas. She was raised on a farm outside of Robert Lee, Texas by Dona and Lee Roberts. One of her chores was to gather eggs from the chicken coops and for some reason Billie never liked eggs. She excelled in school and graduated from Robert Lee High School early. She worked for Sheriff Paul Good in the Tax Assessors Office who was later to become her father-in-law. After marriage to Eddie they lived in Robert Lee where he worked for Sun Oil. In 1959, they had their first son, Kevin, and lived there until he was four. With Eddie being a Petroleum Engineer, they followed the oil patch. They looked upon each transfer as an adventure to see new places and make new friends. From Robert Lee they moved to Carthage then soon to Longview where they had a son Kyle on Christmas Day 1965. Next stops on the oil patch tour were followed by Lafayette and then Missouri City finally coming reside in Plano and ultimately Allen, Texas.
Billie loved working in her garden and growing wild flowers. She loved her bridge parties and making fancy desserts. Billie was an avid reader who enjoyed time with all the friends they made everywhere they went. After retirement they travelled the globe where they met people and made even more friends who they kept up with even after their trips. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Good of Allen, Texas; son, Kevin Good and wife, Pam of Allen, Texas; grandson, Jacob Ross Good of Allen, Texas; and brother, Wade James; nephews, Fred Bruce Parker and William Parker; and along with numerous friends. Billie was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Dwaine Good and her parents, Dona and Lee Roberts. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1300 East 15th Street, Plano, Texas 75074. The family will receive friends during a visitation one hour prior to the service. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Robert Lee - Hayrick Masonic Cemetery in Robert Lee, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 2, 2019