Billie Lee Jackson
San Angelo - On Saturday November 30, 2019, our loving father Billie Lee Jackson went to be with the Lord. He will be lovingly missed by family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Southgate Church of Christ. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 9 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Jackson and daughter in law Shontel; daughter Kathy Jackson Duarte and son in law Richard Duarte; daughter Theresa Sassaman and husband Steve; brother Dick Jackson and wife Earlene; sisters Patsy Bolton, Ginger Bell and husband Fred; twelve grandchildren, Richard Lee Duarte Jr., Amber Duarte, Lauren Duarte Williams and husband Michael, Matthew Lowrey, Jordan Jackson, Phoenix Jackson, Richard Stephens, James Stephens and wife K-Ann, Billie Lee Stephens and wife Dawn, Sara Sassaman, Peter Sassaman and wife Tracy, Paul Sassaman and wife Dinithi and one great grandchild, Kamdyn Noah Duarte.
He was born on March 26, 1937 in Dayton, Washington to Mary and Willie Jackson. Billie Jackson served proudly and honorably for 20 years in the United States Navy and retired and brought his family to live in San Angelo, Texas in 1975, where he worked for SAISD and retired from there after 20 years. He was also a member of Southgate Church of Christ. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Meadow Creek for the love and care they gave our dad while he was there. We would like to say thank you to St. Gabriels for the personal care, love and compassion they gave our dad which allowed him to be able to spend his last days at home.
