Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Muriel Abbe Parker


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Muriel Abbe Parker Obituary
Billie Muriel Abbe Parker

Midland - Billie Muriel Abbe Parker, 94, of Midland, Texas, was called home Saturday, May, 23, 2020. She was born August 16, 1925 in Big Spring, Texas to Thomas Edward Abbe and Frances Velma Cardwell Abbe Merworth. She married Victor Raymond Parker on July 25, 1943. they celebrated 68 years of marriage before Raymond's passing in 2011. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Henry Merworth. Also, her two sons, Victor Ronald Parker and Ernie Charles Parker, a granddaughter, Pamela Jane Parker, and six brothers and four sisters. She is survived by three daughters, Sandy Young and husband Phil of Midland, Texas, Suzy Tucker and husband Mike of Artesia, New Mexico, and Brenda Parker of South Padre Island, Texas. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home with visitation on Tuesday, May 26 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Chapel services will be on Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. She will be laid to rest between her beloved husband and oldest son.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -