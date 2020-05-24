|
Billie Muriel Abbe Parker
Midland - Billie Muriel Abbe Parker, 94, of Midland, Texas, was called home Saturday, May, 23, 2020. She was born August 16, 1925 in Big Spring, Texas to Thomas Edward Abbe and Frances Velma Cardwell Abbe Merworth. She married Victor Raymond Parker on July 25, 1943. they celebrated 68 years of marriage before Raymond's passing in 2011. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Henry Merworth. Also, her two sons, Victor Ronald Parker and Ernie Charles Parker, a granddaughter, Pamela Jane Parker, and six brothers and four sisters. She is survived by three daughters, Sandy Young and husband Phil of Midland, Texas, Suzy Tucker and husband Mike of Artesia, New Mexico, and Brenda Parker of South Padre Island, Texas. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home with visitation on Tuesday, May 26 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Chapel services will be on Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. She will be laid to rest between her beloved husband and oldest son.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 24 to May 25, 2020