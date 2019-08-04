Services
Billie "Grannie" Nichlos


1922 - 2019
Billie "Grannie" Nichlos Obituary
Billie "Grannie" Nichlos

San Angelo - Billie "Grannie" Nichols, 96, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in San Angelo.

By request of Billie there will be no services scheduled. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Nichols was born August 20, 1922 in Roanoke. She was raised in Argyle living in Denton and Brownfield moving to San Angelo in 1963. Billie was a production supervisor for DeCoty Coffee Company 30 years retiring in 2000. She was a Baptist and loved to dance. Billie was fondly referred by family and friends as "Grannie". Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Judge and Dovie Dudley; a brother; six sisters; a daughter, Norma Walter; a grandson; Tony Price; and a great grandson, Gabriel Alexander Comedy.

Survivors include her son, James Easley and wife Carol of Carrollton; two daughters, Jeane Orsak and husband Tom of Harriett and Nancy Marcum and Greg Duran both of San Angelo; six grandchildren, Babette Easley, Seneca Orsak and wife Gina, Summer Gill and husband Will, Nicky Comedy, Erin Hanby and husband Matt and Jason Marcum; three great grandchildren.

The family wish to express their special thanks to Dr. Chinn and his staff and to the staff at Meadow Creek Nursing Home.

Memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 4, 2019
