Billie Ruth Dusek
San Angelo - Billie Ruth Hargrove Dusek was born on July 22, 1929 in San Angelo, TX to Ruth Montgomery Koiner, and Homer Koiner (Homer was deceased at the time of her Birth). Her mother married her "Daddy" P.R. Hargrove in 1931.
Her favorite childhood memories were her summer spent with her grandparents BW and Mattie Montgomery on the Montgomery ranch east of Eldorado, TX. She graduated from San Angelo High in 1946.
She married Joe Dusek in 1948 and became a Farmer's wife in Eola, TX. She resided in Eola for 42 years. She returned to San Angelo, TX in 1989. Billie was a long time member of Southland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Jan and husband Jerry Twedell of Illinois; her son Jimmy and wife Martha Dusek of San Angelo, TX; She is survived by 5 grandsons, Jason Twedell of Illinois, Dee and Dawn Dusek of Eola, Jacob and Jamie Twedell of Ohio, Dan and Carla Dusek of Eola, and Jeff Dusek of San Angelo. She has five great grandchildren, Jake and Kursten Dusek, Josh, Ryley, and Jaden Twedell. Also survived by "her other" daughters Patsy, Weezie, and Jill.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
