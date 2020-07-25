1/1
Billie Ruth Floyd
1938 - 2020
Billie Ruth Floyd

Big Lake - Billie Ruth Floyd, 82, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Big Lake.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Big Lake with Rev. Gerald Bastin, pastor, officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Robert Massie Funeral Home will be live streaming the funeral starting at 9:55 AM Wednesday. You will be able to find the link through her obituary on www.robertmassie.com

Mrs. Floyd was born April 21, 1938, in Gorman. Billie married Jerry Amos Floyd on June 4, 1960, in De Leon. She has been a resident of Big Lake since 1964. Billie was a secretary for Big Lake State Bank, Farmers Insurance and worked for George Tucker Insurance Co. until her retirement. Billie was a member of First Baptist Church in Big Lake and of the Happy Homemakers. After retirement, Billie and Jerry loved to travel all over Texas.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Amos Floyd of the home; two daughters; Diann Lee and husband Mike of Azle, and Sharon Holder of Greenwood; a son; Keith Floyd of Dallas; and two granddaughters; Sydni Holder and Bradi Holder both of Greenwood. Billie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Doris Burleson and Pauline Kelly; and two brothers, James Edward Miears and Roy Jean Miears.

sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
the First Baptist Church
JUL
30
Burial
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
