Billie Walker Hargrove


1927 - 2019
Billie Walker Hargrove Obituary
Billie Walker Hargrove

San Angelo - Billie Walker Hargrove, 92, of San Angelo, left this earth Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Regency House Nursing Facility surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held all day on August 30, 2019 with family present from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel in San Angelo with pastor Tommy Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood way Billie was born on January 3, 1927 in Hatchel, Texas. Billie married the lover of her life, Dudley Hargrove on April 6, 1947. The two were married 59 years before his passing in 2006. Billie worked for San Angelo Abstract and Surety Title for 54 years finally retiring at the age of 88. Billie was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. She took delight in cooking and baking for her family. Billie was known as "mamaw" to all of her grandchildren who thought the world of her. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, her husband, son, and son-in-law. Survivors include her daughters; Jackie Ogilvy and husband Thomas of San Angelo, Kathy Scalf of San Angelo, and son Gary Hargrove of San Angelo, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Regency House and Kindred Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 30, 2019
