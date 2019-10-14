|
Billy Bice
San Angelo - Billy Bice on October 12, 2019, heard his Lord & Savior call- "Billy"- "Yes Lord."
He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine.
He leaves behind his children, William Stewart Bice and wife Janet; and daughter Laura Grimes and husband James. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Sheryl Richardson; Sindi Grimes, Julie Gamez; Jared and Jorden Bice; and three great-grandsons.
Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. Fly away home, Daddy.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am October 17, 2019, at Heartland Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019